World Share

The Crisis in Libya

The war in Libya between the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the self-titled LNA led by warlord Khalifa Haftar is ramping up. But despite Hafar’s promises to take the Libyan capital, government forces have been able to hold off a full offensive on Tripoli until now. How has the fighting affected civilians, who are in desperate need of humanitarian aid and safe passage away from the violence. Guests: Anas El Gomati Director at Sadeq Institute Mustafa Elsagezli Director at Libyan Programme for Reintegration and Development