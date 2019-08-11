The history of ‘Bella Ciao’ from ‘La Casa de Papel’

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Spanish Netflix show “La Casa de Papel,” or Money Heist, has taken over the world, and the release of its latest season has been hotly anticipated. The show reintroduced the world to “Bella Ciao,” an Italian folk song tracing back to the 19th century and the rice field workers of the River Po basin. Since then, it has evolved many times and been at the centre of many protest movements around the world. Here is a look at just how influential this song has been.
August 11, 2019
