World Share

Kashmiri Tensions: Pakistan PM accuses India of ethnic cleansing

India says Muslims in India-administered Kashmir are permitted to visit their mosques for the Eid al Adha holiday. But many in the region say they've been cut off from their families due to a security lockdown. The restrictions began last week when India's government stripped Kashmir of its special privileges, including a right to its own constitution. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Kashmir, #India, #Pakistan