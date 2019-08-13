POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Priyanka Chopra accused of wanting ‘nuclear war’ between India and Pakistan – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Priyanka Chopra accused of wanting ‘nuclear war’ between India and Pakistan – Newsfeed
01:15 - Priyanka Chopra was speaking at an event when she was called out for a nationalistic tweet about India during a tense time with Pakistan back in February 06:16 - Bullet-proof backpacks go on sale as kids in the US head back to school 13:10 - Have you got a good-looking goat? Why? Because there is a beauty pageant for it in Ukraine #NewsFeed #PriyankaChopra #SydneyStabbing
August 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?