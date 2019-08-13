World Share

White Supremacy: How do we tackle it?

This week marks the two-year anniversary since Charlottesville, when members of white supremacist groups marched through the American college town, stunning onlookers with hate-filled chants. Counter-terror officials are warning that these groups are picking up momentum -- and government must take note. Joining us at the Roundtable online from Athens, Georgia in the US is Shannon Foley Martinez Former Violent White Supremacist; Mark Potok in Alabama, US Senior Fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right; Rob Walker Counter Extremism, Researcher and Paul Stocker a Global Far-Right politics expert Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #whitesupremacy #whitenationalism #radicalisation