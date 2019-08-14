POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia Missile Explosion: Govt tells Nyonoksa residents to leave village
01:47
World
Russia Missile Explosion: Govt tells Nyonoksa residents to leave village
The Kremlin says Russia is ahead of the US in the arms race, despite a deadly accident during a rocket test at a naval facility last week. Radiation levels in the area spiked significantly after the explosion. An unnamed US official says Washington won't say if it was a nuclear blast, but believed it 'involved radioactive elements'. And as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, Russian authorities have since ordered residents of a nearby village to leave their homes. #NuclearTest, #Radiation, #Russia
August 14, 2019
