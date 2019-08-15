POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg sails to US to raise climate crisis awareness | Money Talks
02:10
BizTech
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg sails to US to raise climate crisis awareness | Money Talks
Most 16-year-olds are too busy with school and socialising to bother about the single biggest threat to life on earth. But Sweden's Greta Thunberg is on a year-long sabbatical, taking her campaign to push world leaders to address the climate crisis full throttle. And she's putting her life on the line to do it. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Pollution #GretaThunberg #ClimateChange
August 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?