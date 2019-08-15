World Share

YOUTH DEPRESSION CAUSES? Do we have the right tools?

The World Health Organisation says suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 20 and 34, men being particularly at risk. The link between suicide and depression has long been established. And sadly, we're seeing a rise in both. So, why? And is our world equipped to really help? Joining us on Roundtable today is Georgia Brown, Programme Manager at Franklin Scholars working in schools to improve mental well-being in young people, Arun Kapur, campaigner for male mental health, , Julie Scheiner, psychologist and joining us from New York is Jessica Schleider, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology at Stony Brook University.