Economic woes, politics overshadow festivities | Money Talks

This year, India marks 72 years of independence from Britain. It's been a tough 12 months for the emerging economy, with unemployment rising to a 45-year high and GDP growth stalling. Tensions with neighbouring Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir are also unnerving international investors. And to make matters worse, that's having a knock-on effect on the Indian currency. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Arvind Panagariya joined us now from New York. He's a professor of economics at Columbia University. He was previously the Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank and Vice Chairman of the Indian government think-tank, NITI Aayog. #IndiaEconomy #Modi #Rupee