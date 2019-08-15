BizTech Share

US eatery eyes a slice of the UK food market | Money Talks

If you're a street-food lover and have been to New York, you probably know The Halal Guys. From a tiny cart in Manhattan, it's turned into the second highest-grossing ethnic food chain in the US. Recently it's been entering other markets, including the UK. But it's not just a growing hunger for halal food, which is prepared according to Islamic law, that's making the restaurant so popular. Sibel Karkus explains.