Iran Oil Tanker: Gibraltar releases Iranian oil tanker

Authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar found themselves at the centre of a diplomatic dispute on Thursday, over the detention of an Iranian oil tanker. Gibraltar's Supreme Court released the Grace 1, despite a last minute attempt by the US Department of Justice to extend its detention. The decision was reportedly made after the Iranian government guaranteed it will not discharge its cargo in Syria. The Iranian ambassador to the UK has denied that. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #Grace1 #Gibraltar #IranTanker
August 16, 2019
