General Electric accused of accounting fraud | Money Talks
05:18
BizTech
General Electric is in damage control after the man who blew the whistle on Bernie Madoff's ponzi scheme accused the company of orchestrating a fraud that's 'bigger than Enron and WorldCom combined'. Commissioned by a US hedge fund, fraud investigator Harry Markopolos says GE is hiding nearly $40 billion of losses in its insurance business. The company denies the charge, but its weak financial performance has long worried investors. For more on this story, we spoke to Harry Horton in Washington DC. #GeneralElectric #AccountingFraud #Enron
August 16, 2019
