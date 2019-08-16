POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BizTech
Flat-pack homes a solution to UK housing shortage | Money Talks
It's a problem being tackled by countries around the world - how to build more homes and quickly. In the UK, construction firms are investing in 'modular home building' - houses made in factories and trucked to their destinations. The cost varies but with the British government aiming to build up to 300-thousand homes a year to tackle the housing crisis, the method is gaining traction. Katie Gregory takes a look at how it's disrupting the housing market. #FlatPack #HousingShortage #ModularHomeBuilding
August 16, 2019
