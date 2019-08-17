POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir Tensions: Protesters call for end to lockdown in region
02:28
World
Kashmir Tensions: Protesters call for end to lockdown in region
Authorities began restoring some telephone lines in Indian-administrated Kashmir on Friday night, as heavy security prevented some protests in the region's main city of Srinagar from getting out of control. The region remains on lockdown following New Delhi's decision to revoke its special autonomous status nearly two weeks ago. A closed door briefing on the escalating tensions was held at the UN in New York, at Pakistan's request. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Kashmir #India #KashmirIndependence
August 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?