POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France-Russia Relations: Macron to host Putin, Ukraine on agenda
02:17
World
France-Russia Relations: Macron to host Putin, Ukraine on agenda
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron will host Russian President Vladimir Putin at his summer residence in the south of France. The ongoing fighting in Ukraine is expected to be at the top of their agenda, following appeals by Kiev for peace talks. Russia's backing of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and its disputed annexation of Crimea damaged relations with the West, and have resulted in sanctions on Moscow. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the details. #PutinInFrance #Putin #Macron
August 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?