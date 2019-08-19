August 19, 2019
25:31
World Illustration Awards | The Lion King | Apps For The Museum Lovers
In this episode of Showcase; World Illustration Awards 2019 01:17 Inclusivity In The Art World 05:24 Alice Fox, Inclusive Artist & Deputy Head of School of Art University of Brighton 05:45 Esma: A History Lesson 11:04 Apps For The Museum Lovers 14:34 Ivey Rucket, Manager of Web and New Media 15:35 The Lion King 19:37 Art of Alexa Meade 23:16 #WorldIllustration #Esma #TheLionKing
