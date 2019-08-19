POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir stands trial | Money Talks
06:25
BizTech
Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir stands trial | Money Talks
A court has heard that Sudan's former president Omar al Bashir received $90 million in cash from Saudi Arabia but couldn't recall how the money was spent. A detective delivered the testimony on the first day of Bashir's corruption trial, two days after the opposition and the military that ousted him signed an agreement that paves the way for a return to civilian rule. Thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate the deal, but as Mobin Nasir reports, the country faces a long road to recovery. We spoke to TRT World's Khalil Charles who joined us from Khartoum. #CorruptionTrial #OmarAlBashir #Sudan
August 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?