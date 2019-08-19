BizTech Share

Germany's central bank warns of recession risk | Money Talks

Germany's central bank is sounding the alarm on Europe's largest economy, warning it could fall into recession. The Bundesbank says output will remain 'lackluster' in the third quarter and 'could continue to fall slightly', slowed down by a drop in exports and a decline in manufacturing. Germany's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the three months to June, and another quarter of contraction will tip it into recession. For more we spoke to Christian Odendahl in Berlin. He's chief economist at the Centre for European Reform. #EU #GermanEconomy #ProductionOutput