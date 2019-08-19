POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany's central bank warns of recession risk | Money Talks
04:20
BizTech
Germany's central bank warns of recession risk | Money Talks
Germany's central bank is sounding the alarm on Europe's largest economy, warning it could fall into recession. The Bundesbank says output will remain 'lackluster' in the third quarter and 'could continue to fall slightly', slowed down by a drop in exports and a decline in manufacturing. Germany's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the three months to June, and another quarter of contraction will tip it into recession. For more we spoke to Christian Odendahl in Berlin. He's chief economist at the Centre for European Reform. #EU #GermanEconomy #ProductionOutput
August 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?