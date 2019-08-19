BizTech Share

African leaders call for lifting of Zimbabwe sanctions | Money Talks

Leaders of 16 southern African nations have urged the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, saying they've not only hindered growth in the country, but also in the region. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the Southern African Development Community meeting in Tanzania over the weekend, as anti-government protests back home turned violent. As Laila Humairah reports, protesters are blaming Mnangagwa's policies for the economic crisis. Derek Matyszak joined us in Harare. He's a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies. #Zimbabwe #EconomicSanctions #Poverty