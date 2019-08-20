POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
25th Sarajevo Film Festival | The 34.000 Pillows Project | Ara Guler
In this episode of Showcase; 25th Sarajevo Film Festival 00:59 Pre-Raphaelites: Love and Desire 06:32 The 34.000 Pillows Project 11:00 Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera, Diaz Lewis & Cara Megan Lewis, Diaz Lewis 12:06 Two Archives, One Selection: Tracing Ara Guler's Footsteps in Istanbul 19:31 Influence of Turkish carpets on European Artists 23:57 #SarajevoFilmFestival #34000Pillows #AraGuler
August 20, 2019
