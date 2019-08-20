World Share

Can we end statelessness?

The UN's Refugee Agency wants to end statelessness by 2024. Last month, the Kyrgyz Republic became the first ever to achieve that goal -- giving citizenship to thousands of people who'd been displaced. Could their example be replicated? At the Roundtable we have Melanie Khanna, Chief of UNHCR's Statelessness Section; Julia Harrington Reddy, Director of the Open Society Justice; Jawad Fairooz, Chairman of SALAM for Democracy and Human Rights and Amal de Chickera, Co-Director at the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion.