POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italian PM quits to avoid no-confidence vote | Money Talks
07:42
BizTech
Italian PM quits to avoid no-confidence vote | Money Talks
Italy's right-wing coalition government has collapsed. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has handed in his resignation, after just 14 months on the job. His time in office has been plagued by bickering in the ruling coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the anti-immigration League Party. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, there's a lot at stake for one of Europe's largest economies. For more, we spoke to Emanuele Bracco in Milan. He's a senior lecturer in economics at Lancaster University in the UK, and an associate professor of economics at the University of Verona. #Conte #NoConfidenceVote #Italy
August 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?