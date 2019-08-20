BizTech Share

Hong Kong government calls for talks over extradition bill | Money Talks

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says an extradition bill that's sparked massive protests across the island, is dead. At a news conference following another evening of demonstrations, Lam said her government's launching a platform to help the residents of Hong Kong make their opinions on legal changes heard without further violence. Her government's also begun an inquiry into complaints of police brutality during the protests. #HongKong #AntiGovernmentProtests #CarrieLam