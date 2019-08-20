BizTech Share

Mexican firm uses algae to fight air pollution | Money Talks

People living in sprawling urban cities like New Delhi, Beijing, and even here in Istanbul have a common enemy: bumper-to-bumper traffic The congestion is not only frustrating, it also poses a health risk. According to the World Health Organization, around seven million people die from air pollution every year. One Mexican start-up is turning to algae to address the problem. Laila Humairah has more.