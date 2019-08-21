POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mirsad Purivatra
07:58
World
Mirsad Purivatra
Showcase continues its coverage from this year's Sarajevo film festival. Arts reporter Alican Pamir sits down with founder and director Mirsad Purivatra. A highly respected name in the global cinema community, Purivatra has drawn the silver screen's major players to the region beginning in the 1990s when Sarajevo was a city in ruins following years of civil war. His efforts have become a testament to the power of art to shape the future, without forgetting the past. #MirsadPurivatra #SarajevoFilmFestival #Cinema
August 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?