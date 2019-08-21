POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spider-Man to leave Marvel universe after Disney split with Sony
Spider-Man to leave Marvel universe after Disney split with Sony
Spider-Man will no longer appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Sony Pictures and Disney failed to agree on a co-financing deal when their previous deal expired. Sony bought exclusive rights to produce live-action Spider-Man movies from Marvel back in 1999. Spider-Man was left out of the MCU until Disney and Sony struck a deal, allowing Marvel Studios to reintroduce the character in “Captain America: Civil War.” The deal had Sony financing the production and keeping all the revenue in return for Marvel’s creative input. #SpiderMan #Marvel #Sony
August 21, 2019
