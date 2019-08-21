POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump backtracks on tax cuts | Money Talks
08:05
BizTech
Trump backtracks on tax cuts | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump now says he's not looking at cutting any more taxes to boost the world's largest economy, less than a day after he confirmed that he was. Trump says the economy is 'far from recession', but he is concerned about a slowdown. He's renewed attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying it's hurting growth by keeping interest rates too high. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Matt Maley joined us from Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak. #Trump #TaxCuts #FederalReserve
August 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?