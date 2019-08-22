POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudan In Transition: PM Abdalla Hamdok has been sworn in
02:10
World
Sudan In Transition: PM Abdalla Hamdok has been sworn in
Abdalla Hamdok has been sworn in as Sudan's new prime minister. Earlier on Wednesday, the 11 members of the Sovereign Council, the country's newly-formed governing body, took the oath of office. Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al Burhan is the head of the council, which is tasked with running the country for a three-year transitional period until elections are held. #Sudan #AbdallaHamdok #Hamdok
August 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?