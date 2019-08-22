POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amazon Fires: More than 70,000 recorded already in 2019
03:08
World
Amazon Fires: More than 70,000 recorded already in 2019
The world's largest rainforest, the Amazon, is burning at an unprecedented rate, with politicians and environmental groups blaming each other. Brazil's Amazon has been described as the lungs of the planet and is vital in helping slow down the pace of global warming. The policies of Brazil's President Jair Bolsanaro are being blamed, but he says environmental groups are behind the fires. #AmazonFires #Amazon #fires #rainforest
August 22, 2019
