GREATEST COMEBACK?!! Fighting depression

Did Tyson Fury beat the best of his generation? Did he have an attractive fighting style? Was he entertaining outside of the ring? Did he overcome adversity? All questions boxing fans will ask when a candidate emerges for the coveted, colloquial boxing title of ‘The Greatest’. Tyson Fury ticks the boxes, but his career still has a way to go, and there could be twists and turns to come. We look at the career of the colourful, controversial, but never boring boxing legend with his friend and former Cruiserweight champ Glen McCrory and fellow traveller and bare-knuckle fighter Jimmy Sweeney