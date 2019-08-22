French President Macron: Not enough time to get new Brexit deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The second leg of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's charm offensive in Europe is having little effect. He's trying to convince EU leaders to re-work the current Brexit deal by ditching the so-called Irish backstop - designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland in the UK and the Republic of Ireland in the EU. For more on this Jacques Reland spoke to us from Saint-Malo in France. He's a senior research fellow at Global Policy Institute. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #EmmanuelMacron
August 22, 2019
