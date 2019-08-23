World Share

Slavery Commemoration: US marks 400th anniversary of slavery

The United States is marking the 400th anniversary of the forced arrival of enslaved Africans, in what were then the English colonies. The White Lion ship transported the first 20 slaves to Virginia. Slavery wasn't finally abolished until nearly 250 years later. And, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the racial divisions it created still haven't been fully healed. #FirstSlavery #TransatlanticSlavery #UsaSlavery