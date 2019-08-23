POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil prosecutors probe surge in blazes
Brazil prosecutors probe surge in blazes
Prosecutors in Brazil, have opened an investigation into a surge in deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest. The number of fires recorded so far this year has increased 83 percent, compared to the same period last year. The government says it lacks the resources to fight the wildfires. President Jair Bolsonaro had accused environmental groups of deliberately setting the fires. But he's since backtracked and now insists he was only voicing his suspicions. Michael Fox reports from Florianopolis, in Brazil. #Brazil #AmazonFire #JairBolsonaro
August 23, 2019
