World Share

Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 2

Banu Altinbas is an aid worker in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She shares why she has chosen to live and work in conflict zones for 20 years of her life and talks about the challenges aid workers face in the line of duty. This is part of our special documentary series “Life in Ruins,” which showcases the remarkable work of four brave women who save lives on the front line. #documentary #Rwanda #women