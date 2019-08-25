POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 2
13:06
World
Life in Ruins: Meet the Women Delivering Frontline Aid – Episode 2
Banu Altinbas is an aid worker in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She shares why she has chosen to live and work in conflict zones for 20 years of her life and talks about the challenges aid workers face in the line of duty. This is part of our special documentary series “Life in Ruins,” which showcases the remarkable work of four brave women who save lives on the front line. #documentary #Rwanda #women
August 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?