Thousands of Argentinians march against government | Money Talks

Argentinians have been protesting in the streets of Buenos Aires since last week. The country is struggling with its worst economic crisis in almost two decades. And it's worsened after President Mauricio Macri's unexpected loss in recent primary elections, as voters rejected his austerity measures. The result shocked investors, who worry Argentina may fall behind on its debts again, if the opposition returns to power. Sibel Karkus has more. Jorge Piedrahita joined us from New York. He's the CEO of macro advisory firm Gear Capital Partners. #ArgentinaProtests #AusterityMeasures #MauricioMacri
August 23, 2019
