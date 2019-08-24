POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amazon Fires: Bolsonaro deploys army to fight blazes
Amazon Fires: Bolsonaro deploys army to fight blazes
It's the story the world can't stop talking about. Raging fires sweeping through Brazil's Amazon forest - destroying swathes of land. Some of the world's most powerful leaders have called it an emergency situation, and want it to be discussed at Saturday's G7 Summit. The man many blame for this crisis - Brazil's President Jair Bolsanaro - has addressed the nation, saying he has authorized the military to combat the fires. Yashini Padayachee has more details. #Amazon #JairBolsonaro #Rainforest
August 24, 2019
