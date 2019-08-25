POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudan in Transition: Victims' families demand justice for deaths
02:32
World
Sudan in Transition: Victims' families demand justice for deaths
Months of anti-government protests in Sudan ended in June with a violent crackdown by security forces. More than a hundred people were killed. Last week, the military and opposition coalition signed a three-year power-sharing agreement that includes the setting up of an international investigation into those deaths. And as Khalil Charles reports now from Khartoum, the families of the victims want the new government to deliver on its promise. #SudanProtests #Khartoum #SudanAgreement
August 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?