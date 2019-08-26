POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fighting fire with fire
02:44
World
Fighting fire with fire
Those who call the Amazon say they will die to protect the rainforest There are hundreds of wildfires burning in the Amazon and many were set deliberately. Jair Bolsonaro has loosened protections of the rainforest, tacitly allowing its deforestation to increase. Here are the words of some people who call the Amazon home who fear for their forest and say they will die to protect their land #Newsfeed #PrayForAmazonia #Amazon
August 26, 2019
