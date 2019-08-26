POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 Summit France: World leaders meet for second day in Biarritz
Zarif landed in Biarritz on Sunday for arranged talks with the French Foreign Minister, before meeting Macron. White House officials said that President Donald Trump was not told that Zarif would meet a French delegation. European leaders have struggled to tackle escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, since Trump pulled his country out of the internationally-brokered 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran
August 26, 2019
