World Share

50 YEARS OF HIV: How close is a cure?

Joining us on Roundtable today is Angelina Namiba, HIV activist and project manager at Salamander Trust, John Frater Professor of infectious diseases at Oxford University and HIV clinician, Saoirse Fitzpatrick, advocacy manager at Stop Aids and in Geneva, Peter Godfrey-Faussett, UNAIDS senior science adviser. For those who’re infected by HIV, drugs can certainly help to keep it under control. But now researchers claim they’ve eliminated the virus in mice. What does that mean for the 37 million people living with HIV? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #HIV #AIDS #Cure