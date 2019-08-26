POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Belgium ‘Blackface’ The Ducasse d’Ath celebrates a blackface character criticised
The festival held over the weekend in a small Belgian town that highlights the big problem that country has with anti-black racism. The festival features a character that is massively offensive to black people all over the world and which reinforces, in 2019, racist ideas we were supposed to have moved past by now. The character in the festival is called ‘The Savage’. #Newsfeed #BelgiumBlackface #BelgiumAth
August 26, 2019
