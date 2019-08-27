POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cirque du Soleil: Bazzar
03:25
World
Cirque du Soleil: Bazzar
Dazzling, spectacular and mind-blowing. The famous Cirque du Soleil is back in Turkey with its extraordinary trapeze shows, magic fire productions and performances that push the boundaries of what humans can do. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to find out what audiences can expect from their hatest, Indian-inspired production. You can find out more on their social media accounts: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CirqueduSoleilBAZZAR/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cirque Instagram: @cirquedusoleil @alchemyprojectturkey #CirqueduSoleil #BAZZAR #AlchemyProject
August 27, 2019
