In the 1960s the American art world was getting more and more commercialised. But at the same time, there was a rising trend towards environmentalism across the country. And so the land art movement was born when a group of artists wanted to get people out of museums and back into nature that they twisted, shaped and literally played with. Suzaan Boettger, Author of Earthworks: Art and the Landscape of the Sixties & Forthcoming Biography of Robert Smithson 00:22 #LandArt #SuzaanBoettger #Nature
August 27, 2019
