POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
76th Venice Film Festival
07:09
World
76th Venice Film Festival
Although Venice Film Festival is the oldest in the world, it has kept its reputation of being a trailblazer. This year's 76th edition is proving that once again. It's underway with a notable lack of female directors and controversial slots for Roman Polanski and Nate Parker dominating the build-up. But nothing overshadows the exciting and long-awaited programme, as Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor explains. Esin Kucuktepepinar, Film Critic & Advisor of International Istanbul Film Festival 02:39 #Venice #VeniceFilmFestival #Cinema
August 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?