76th Venice Film Festival

Although Venice Film Festival is the oldest in the world, it has kept its reputation of being a trailblazer. This year's 76th edition is proving that once again. It's underway with a notable lack of female directors and controversial slots for Roman Polanski and Nate Parker dominating the build-up. But nothing overshadows the exciting and long-awaited programme, as Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor explains. Esin Kucuktepepinar, Film Critic & Advisor of International Istanbul Film Festival 02:39 #Venice #VeniceFilmFestival #Cinema