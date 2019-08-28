World Share

Legacies of Slavery

Around this time of the year some four hundred years ago, a ship carrying around twenty captives -seized from a kingdom in Angola- landed at southern Virginia. They were the first Africans to set foot in English North America. This is how the era of slavery begun in what would become the United States. As this month marks the anniversary of this travesty, we look at how slavery has impacted American music since then. Charles Burchell, Professor of Music and Culture at John Cabot University 03:11 #Slavery #BlackMusic #America