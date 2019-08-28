World Share

AMAZON FIRES: Who’s to blame?

Wildfires have been ravaging Brazil's Amazon rainforest.It's not uncommon in the drier months. But this year, scientists are blaming the President's policies for the devastation. Are they right? Who's responsible? Welcome to RT. Let's meet our guests.On the line from Salvador, Brazil we have Political Ecologist Felipe Milanez; and from Brasilia, we have Adriano Jerezolimski, from the indigenous-run Protected Forests Association; Here in the Roundtable studio, we have Sue Cunningham, Trustee of Tribes Alive and Munadiah Aftab, Climate Change Activist at Islamic Relief. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #amazon #rainforest #fire