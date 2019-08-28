POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
AMAZON FIRES: Who’s to blame?
26:00
World
AMAZON FIRES: Who’s to blame?
Wildfires have been ravaging Brazil's Amazon rainforest.It's not uncommon in the drier months. But this year, scientists are blaming the President's policies for the devastation. Are they right? Who's responsible? Welcome to RT. Let's meet our guests.On the line from Salvador, Brazil we have Political Ecologist Felipe Milanez; and from Brasilia, we have Adriano Jerezolimski, from the indigenous-run Protected Forests Association; Here in the Roundtable studio, we have Sue Cunningham, Trustee of Tribes Alive and Munadiah Aftab, Climate Change Activist at Islamic Relief. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #amazon #rainforest #fire
August 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?