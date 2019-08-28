UK prime minister asks Queen to suspend parliament | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The world's fifth-largest economy is on the brink of a constitutional crisis. That's according to British opposition lawmakers, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit. It would give MPs less time to debate the government's Brexit plans, bringing the UK a step closer to crashing out of the EU without a deal. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Professor Iain Begg from the European Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science. #UKgovernment #QueenElizabeth #Brexit
August 28, 2019
