BizTech Share

Puerto Ricans prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian | Money Talks

As Puerto Ricans brace for the impact of Tropical Storm Dorian, Governor Wanda Vazquez says the island's prepared. But Puerto Ricans are still angry over the US government's response after they were hit by two hurricanes in less than two weeks in 2017. And if the island suffers more damage from Dorian, it could stoke a political storm in the US territory. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Jose Caraballo Cueto joined us from Bayamon where he's a director at the Census Information Center. #Hurricanes #Dorian #PuertoRico