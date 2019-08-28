BizTech Share

Nations tighten protections for endangered wildlife | Money Talks

Conservationists and policymakers from more than 180 countries have tightened protections on a range of endangered animals. A UN report released this year warned that a million species are at risk of extinction due to human activities. For giraffes and elephants, a 12-day long wildlife conference in Geneva has concluded as a success. But many more species also need protection. For more on this Julia Lyubova joined Money Talks from Geneva, Switzerland. #Conservation #EndageredWildlife #Species