Tuna Tunaboylu

Most of us take our basic five senses for granted. We can see all the colours in a rainbow, hear the sounds of the world around us, smell spring blossoms, taste our favourite food, touch and feel pleasure and pain. But what happens when we lose one of these abilities? A performance artist in Amsterdam who blindfolded himself for a month to find out what being blind must be like.